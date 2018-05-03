Duane Jones, 88 of Sioux Falls and formerly of Westfield, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 01, 2018 at The Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 4, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Village Northwest Unlimited (330 Village Cir, Sheldon, IA 51201).

Duane Murdock Jones was born on May 19, 1929 in Akron, Iowa to Ocy and Mae (McInnis) Jones. He grew up in rural Westfield, Iowa and attended school in Jefferson, South Dakota. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1948. After graduation, he began farming. Duane farmed his entire life, subsidizing with various other occupations. Duane was united in marriage to Donna Huebner on June 10, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Duane and Donna made their home on the family farm in rural Westfield and lived there until they moved to Sioux Falls in 2015.

Rather than retire, Duane became active in attending auctions and farm sales. For thirteen years, Duane and Donna would travel several times a year to Texas to sell antique, primitive, and refurbished farm pieces. He loved going to and selling at the flea markets and visiting with his customers. Duane was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was on the church council for several years.

Duane is survived by his wife, Donna; children: Dan (Niki) Jones of Salix, Iowa, Darla (Curt) Otten of Tea, South Dakota, Deann Jones of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, David (Joe) Jones of Manvel Texas, and Devin (Gil) Jones of Manvel, Texas; grandchildren: Chad (Dara) Jones, Heather (John) Hensley, Clint (Melissa) Otten, Amy (Justin) Lake, Sarah (Clark) Slykhuis, and Aaron (Melissa) Otten; great grandchildren: Chelsea, Braden, Joleigh, Hunter, Emerson, Cierra, Austin, Cayden, Tryce, Paxton, and Aly.

Duane is preceded by his parents; and siblings: Ocy Jr. Jones of Sioux City, Iowa, Shirley Banks of Westfield, Iowa, and Bob Jones of Smithland, Iowa.