A-W approves FY 2019 tax rate

Historical Tax Rate

Fiscal Year Tax Rate

2019 13.58783 Proposed Rate 13.43589

In the past five to six years, the tax rate (mill levy) has been consistent, said A-W Shared Superintendent Randy Collins at A-W’s Budget public hearing on April 9. Later, the school board unanimously approved the FY 2019 Budget

Historical Income Surtax Rate

Fiscal Year Tax Rate Fiscal Year Tax Rate

2019 0.04% Proposed Rate 2013 0.09%

The income surtax is another way the school district can raise revenue we’re entitled to, said Collins. Income surtax is a tax on the amount people pay to the state for income tax.

