With a time of 11.02 seconds, Akron-Westfield Westerner Leighton Blake, son of Kristin and Chris Blake of Akron, broke the school’s record in the 100 Meter Dash April 27 at Boyden-Hull-Rock Valley Track Meet.

A-W’s previous record was 11.06 seconds and was made by Adam Loutsch in 2003 when he was a senior.

With this new school record, Blake placed third at the B-H-RV track meet.