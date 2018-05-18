Senior Spotlight

￼Schon

Mack

By: Ian Ortiz

Schon Mack was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on April 8, 2000. He lives with his mom, Missy Horn, dad, Kelvin Horn, and his siblings, Andrew and Olivia Horn.

“Smack”, as his friends call him, participated in baseball and track.

When he has free time, Schon is most likely hanging out with his girlfriend, playing sports and just being outside in general.

Schon’s favorite sport is baseball and his favorite movie is “Step Brothers.”

Smack’s favorite musicians are MGK and Post Malone, and his favorite saying is Nike’s slogan, “Just Do It.”

Schon’s favorite childhood memory is getting kicked out of Chuck E Cheese’s for beating Chuck E with his tail and kicking him in his knees.

When Schon was younger he always pictured himself as a professional baseball player because that is what he wanted to be when he grew up.

Schon’s most memorable moment is getting his first car.

Smack is currently employed at the Akron Pizza Ranch, where he hopes to earn the money to buy a new vehicle.

His goal after high school is to attend and graduate from college and to start his own life.

If Schon could go back and relive one moment in his life it would be playing middle school baseball and football.

His favorite excuse for late homework is that his dog ate it and his favorite reason for being tardy is telling the teacher he was in the restroom.

His biggest regret in high school is not being more social.

Schon’s favorite classes are PE, because he loves playing sports and games competitively, and History, because he likes learning about what happened in the past.

If there is any advice Schon could give to underclassmen it’s to get your work done, but most importantly to have fun because it goes by in a flash.