Senior Spotlight

￼Paul

Knapp

By: Cody Hillrichs

Paul Knapp was born on July 5, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa. Paul’s mother is Noelle Knapp and he has 2 older twin sisters Tessa, Talia, and a younger sister Elise.

“Ol’ Son” is was in football his first two years and has been in FFA all four years of high school.

“Slick” likes working on the farm and raising cane with the boys.

His favorite movies are “8 Seconds”, “300”, and any John Wayne movie. His favorite musicians are Hank Williams Jr., Jerry Reed, and Brantley Gilbert.

Paul’s favorite saying is “put ‘er in the rhubarb”- Logan McMillan.

Ol’ Son’s favorite childhood memory is spending time on the farm with his grandpa and he always imagined himself as a farmer when he was younger.

Paul’s favorite memory is when him and Nash jumped the Dogwood and 140th intersection in his work pickup.

Slick is a busy man being employed at Huls Farms, Sunterra Farms, Knapp Farms, and Jim’s Repair.

After high school his goal is to start farming.

What Ol’ Son likes most about high school is seeing the boys everyday and his advice to underclassmen is to do your best.

The person that inspired Paul the most is his mother because she taught him the value of hard work and to keep pushing when times get tough.

If Slick had one memory he could relive it would be baling hay in the summertime with his grandpa.

His favorite excuse for being late and not turning in homework on time is he was busy.

Ol’ Son’s favorite class is Ag Management because Mr. Kroksh is knowledgeable and Cody and him make it fun.