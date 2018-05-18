Westerners place eighth at WEC golf tournament

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron-Westfield boy golfers competed against 11 teams at the May 7 golf meet at The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center.

The Westerners’ team score was 403. Winning team was Remsen-St. Mary’s with 334. The other teams placed as follows: Harris-Lake Park, 339; Unity Christian, 348; Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union (MMC-RU) 353; Hinton, 367; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 382; West Sioux, 395; Akron-Westfield,403; Trinity Christian, 404; South O’Brien, 410; and Gehlen Catholic, 453.

Individual Results

Max Anderson was the Westerner’s top scorer with 91 on the 18-hole course.

Jader Briggs had a score of 102.

Juan Sanchez scored, 104; Jack Anderson, 106; Logan Smith, 107; and Spencer Olson, 108.

With an 82, the meet’s top scorer was a three-way tie between Lucas Gunderson, Harris-Lake Park; Jacob Kroese, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; and Ryan Fedders, Unity Christian. Of note, Spencer Schorg, Remsen-St. Mary’s, had an 83. He was followed by three golfers who scored 84: Bret Sohn, Harris-Lake Park; Spencer Burke, Hinton; and Kolin Kroeze, Unity Christian.

The boys competed at Sectionals the morning of Friday, May 11 at Hull and they will golf at the District Meet on May 18 at Fort Dodge.