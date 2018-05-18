A-W girls win WEC tourney, first in team standings

By Julie Ann Madden

May 8 was a great golf day for the Lady Westerners who competed at the War Eagle Conference Golf Meet in Sioux Center. They won the tourney for the second consecutive year.

Akron-Westfield girl golfers won the nine-hole meet by just 4 strokes. The team’s score was 180 to Unity Christian’s 184.

The other teams’ scores were: Hinton, 193; South O’Brien, 206; Gehlen Catholic, 214; West Sioux, 215; Remsen St. Mary’s, 216; Harris-Lake Park, 223; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, 249; and Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union, 260.

A-W’s top scorer was Brooke Koele with a score of 39. In fact, she had the best score at the tourney! Justine Malenke of Unity Christian was next with 43; and Emma Webb of Hinton had a 44.

A-W’s Danika Smith scored a 46; Autumn Bundy, 47; Kayla Johnson, 48; and Alayna Mullinix, 54.

The girls competed Monday, May 14 in Regionals at Primghar. The meet began at 10 a.m. There is also a Regionals meet on Monday, May 21 at Hull.