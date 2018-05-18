A-W tracksters compete at Regionals

By Julie Ann Madden

On a cold, rainy, windy May 10, the Akron-Westfield tracksters headed to Mondamin for the Regional Track Meet.

There were 14 teams competing: Akron-Westfield, Boyer Valley, Gehlen Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Remsen-St. Mary’s, Ridge View, River Valley, Siouxland Christian, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood – Sloan, Whiting and Woodbine.

Westerners Results

The boys’ team placed seventh with 47 points. The top team was Gehlen Catholic with 100 points followed by Woodbine with 96 points.

Second Placings

Westerner Leighton Blake had the best day as he had his season-best time in the 200 Meter Dash. His time was 23.11 seconds, earning him second place.

Blake also had two other second place finishes: 100 Meter Dash with 11.36 seconds; and 110 Meter High Hurdles with a time of 16.06 seconds.

Third Place

Also having a great day were A-W’s Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Aydin Dicks, Chris Steffen, Leighton Blake and Dominic Trobaugh. They ran their season-best time of 1:05.19 minutes.

Fifth Placings

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay: Donovan Irizarry, Dallas Smith, Chris Steffen, Dominic Trobaugh, 1:41.43 minutes.

Sixth Placings

Tanner Derochie jumped 16’11” in the Long Jump.

The Westerner 4×100 Relay team of Dallas Smith, Dominic Trobaugh, Donovan Irizarry, and Chris Steffen finished in 48.04 seconds.

Dallas Smith had a time of 24.46 seconds in the 200 Meter Dash.

Other Placings

Chris Steffen, 400 Meter High Hurdles, seventh, 1:02.57 minutes.

Tanner Derochie. 400 Meter Dash, eighth, 1:02.01 minutes.

Levi Hemmelrick achieved 110 feet 8 inches in the Discus Throw.

Dallas Smith, 100 Meter Dash, 10th, 12.10 seconds.

Aydin Dicks, Long Jump, 11th, 15 feet 11.50 inches.

Aaron Hartman, Discus Throw, 11th, 101 feet 6 inches.

Levi Hemmelrick, Shot Put, 15th, 36 feet 6.25 inches.

Cole Moffatt, 400 Meter Dash, 19th, 1:10.07 minutes.

Lady Westerners Results

The Akron-Westfield girls’ track team placed third in points at the Regional Meet.

The team had 69 points behind Tri-Center with 115 points; and Gehlen Catholic with 95 points.

First Placings

Shaylee Siebens, 100 Meter Dash, 12.56 seconds.

Shaylee Siebens, 200 Meter Dash, 26.83 seconds.

Girls’ 4×100 Meter Relay: Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens, Brynn Van Eldik, 52.33 seconds.

Kiana Appley, Long Jump, 16 feet 1.50 inches.

Third Place

Jayla Berg, Shot Put, 35 feet 5 inches.

Fourth Placings

Girls 4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle: McKenna Moats, Tori Nemesio, Sarah Ritz, Courtney Waterbury, 1:16.85 minutes.

Brynn Van Eldik, Long Jump, 14 feet 10.5 inches.

Fifth Place

Jayla Berg, Discus Throw, 88 feet 9 inches.

Sixth Placings

Tori Nemesio, 100 Meter Hurdles, 17.72 seconds.

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay: McKenna Henrich, Elise Knapp, Natalie Toben, Hailey Wilken, 2:05.31 minutes.

Other Placings

McKenna Moats, 400 Meter Hurdles, seventh, 1:20.59 minutes.

Sarah Ritz, 100 Meter Hurdles, eighth, 18.73 seconds.

Courtney Waterbury, Shot Put, ninth, 31 feet 3.50 inches.

800 Sprint Medley: McKenna Henrich, Jordan Neubrand, Jennifer Ritz, Brynn Van Eldik, 10th, 2:14.81 minutes.

Jennifer Ritz, 400 Meter Dash, 11th, 1:16.37 minutes.

Natalie Toben, 100 Meter Dash, 17th, 15.00 seconds.

Shiloh Steen, 400 Meter Dash, 19th, 1:37.12 minutes.

Shiloh Steen, 200 Meter Dash, 20th, 39.54 seconds.