A-W girls win golf Regional

Brooke Koele places first

The Akron-Westfield girls’ golf team won their Regional round May 14 in Primghar with a team score of 399.

They advance to the Regionals Second Round on May 21 for a chance to go to the Class 1A State Tournament, which will be held May 29 – 30 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

South O’Brien finished second at the meet with a score of 429, and Gehlen Catholic placed third with a score of 433.

A-W took the top two individual places with Brooke Koele placing first with a score of 91 and Autumn Bundy placing second with a score of 95.

Other scores for A-W included Danika Smith, 103, placing eighth; Alayna Mullinix, 110, placing 13th; and Kayla Johnson 113, placing 16th.