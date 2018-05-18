Spencer Olson qualifies for golf districts

Akron-Westfield junior Spencer Olson qualified as an individual district qualifier at the Boys’ Golf Sectional Tournament held May 11 at Boyden-Hull in Hull.

He shot a 93 to advance and finished in 13th place.

Other scores included Juan Sanchez, 101; Jader Briggs, 102; Jack Anderson, 105; Max Anderson, 108; and Logan Smith, 119.

The team finished in fifth place overall with a score of 401. The first place team was Boyden-Hull with a score of 347.

District competition is May 18 at 10 a.m. and is hosted by St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Club.