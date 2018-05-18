Taking the Postmaster’s Oath

By Julie Ann Madden

It began with recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

He swore the Postmaster’s Oath with his hand upon his father-in-law’s worn and tattered Bible.

It concluded with the Postmaster’s Prayer.

That’s how the official installation ceremony was conducted May 10 for Hawarden Postmaster Douglas Riediger.

Annette Nickles, Postmistress of Manson, Iowa, began the ceremony about 8 a.m. by asking the Hawarden postal staff, guests and media to say the Pledge of Allegiance in the Hawarden Post Office lobby.

She gave a brief history of the United States Postal Service, noting Riediger is the 12th actual postmaster assigned to the Hawarden Post Office since 1962.

Kristi Hargens, Manager of Post Office Operations in Northwest Iowa, gave the Postmaster’s Oath to Riediger.

“I, Douglas Riediger, do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and I will bear true faith to the same,” said Riediger.

“I will accept this obligation freely and without mental reservation,” he continued.

“I will conduct myself in the highest possible manner so that I will not bring disrepute on myself or the postal service and its employees. I will not engage in any actions that would cause the public to lose confidence in the integrity of the Postal Service nor will I engage in any discriminating actions.”

“I will truly and accurately account for and pay over all monies belonging to the United States which may come into my possession or control,” said Riediger, “and further I will not use said monies or postal property for my personal gain.”

“I will faithfully and consciously perform all duties required of me in the operation of the office of which I hold so help me God,” he concluded.

Riediger was presented a plaque authorizing him to execute and fulfill the duties of the said office according to the laws of the United States and postal regulations.

Special guests were Riediger’s brother, Myron; and his caregiver/assistant Poulas Bucevicius.

The prayer below concluded the ceremony.