Bernice ‘Bernie’ Boetger, 88

Bernice ‘Bernie’ Boetger of Akron,Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018, at the Akron Care Center.

Bernice Joy Boetger was born on September 25, 1929, to Roy and Winnie (Kroksh) Bliss in Akron. Bernie was raised in rural Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School. She also attended Westmar College for two years. She was baptized and confirmed at Westfield Congregational Church. She was united in marriage to Arden LeRoy Boetger on September 24, 1950 at Westfield Congregational Church. They made their home on the Boetger family farm and farmed there for 12 years. Bernie worked as a bookkeeper for AW Hummel Hardware in Westfield and as a school secretary in Westfield and Akron for 29 years. Arden and Bernie enjoyed camping and were members of the Tri-State Coachmen for 21 years. They held local offices and the position of vice president for the camping organization. Bernie also taught SundaySchool, was a member of the church board, and was a member of the women’s society.

Arden passed away in 1991 and Bernie retired in 1992. After retiring, Bernie found reading, crafting and baking as a way of relaxing. She also volunteered at The Abbey in Le Mars, Floyd ValleyHospital and Gift Shop, and Meals on Wheels. Bernie loved nature, especially bird watching, the wilderness, and the simple things in life. Her family was the love of her life – spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was always a delight.

Bernie is survived by her daughter, Marci (Jeff) Indahl of Eden Prairie, MN; son, Kevin Boetger of Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Cari (Ted) Masuen, Casey (Rachel) Port, Travis (Betsy) Boetger, Trent (Jill) Boetger, Trevor (Naeomii) Dennison, Tyler (Bailey) Dennison, Kaleigh (Cory) Gormally, and Troy (Brylee) Boetger; great grandchildren (Bernie’s ‘angels on earth’): Alyssa, Morgen, Camille, Lawson, Aleah, Ashton, Quinn, Zavier, Greyson, Ellyse, Nik, and Brooklynn; brother, John (Becky) Bliss of Tulia, TX; siblings-in-law: Skeet Bliss and Darwin Brink; and nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

Bernie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arden (1991); son, Craig Boetger (2014) and his wife, Ann Boetger (2007); brother, Robert Bliss (2014); sister, Norma Jean Brink (2016); and sister in law, Pat Bliss (1975).