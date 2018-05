All five Akron-Westfield state track participants received a medal by finishing in the top eight at the Iowa State Track Meet in Des Moines May 17-19. (l-r) Brynn Van Eldik, Kiana Appley, Leighton Blake, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens. The 4×100 team of Brynn, Kiana, Jordan, and Shaylee placed fifth, Shaylee also placed fourth in the 100 Meter Dash, and Leighton placed sixth in the 100 Meter Dash.

