Sonny and Ann Lennon will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 3 with an Open House at the Akron Fire Station from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and invite all to join them. The couple requests no gifts as your presence is gift enough.

Sonny and Ann were married on June 1, 1948, in Elk Point, S.D. The couple has one son, seven grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.