A-W receives medals in four events at Iowa State Track meet

The five members of the Akron-Westfield track team who participated in the 2018 Iowa State Track and Field meet May 17-19 represented the school and towns well. The team brought home one fourth place, one fifth place, and two sixth place medals. The top eight finishers received medals.

The five going to state in seven events at Drake Stadium in Des Moines were junior Shaylee Siebens, and seniors Kiana Appley, Brynn Van Eldik, Jordan Neubrand, and Leighton Blake.

Akron-Westfield competed in Class 1A.

Shaylee Siebens

100 Meter Dash, 4th – placed first in her heat with a time of 12.62 qualifying for the finals with the fourth best time. In the finals her time was 12.74 putting her in fourth place overall. The winner was Rylan Santi of Madrid with a time of 12.48

200 Meter Dash, 6th – placed third in her heat with a time of 26.16 qualifying for the finals with the sixth best time. In the finals her time was 26.25 putting her in sixth place overall. The winner was Rylan Santi of Madrid with a time of 25.21.

Kiana Appley

Long Jump – fouled in her preliminaries so did not place. The winner was Cherisse Ward with a jump of 17’5.0”.

Leighton Blake

100 Meter Dash, 6th – placed fifth in his heat with a time of 11.37 qualifying for finals with the seventh best time. In the finals his time was 11.33 putting him in sixth place overall. The winner was Rodney Schwartzhoff of S. Winn, Calmar with a time of 10.95.

200 Meter Dash – placed fourth in his heat with a time of 23.70 and did not qualify for the finals ending 12th overall. The winner was Rodney Schwartzhoff of S. Winn, Calmar with a time of 22.14.

110 High Hurdles – placed fifth in his heat with a time of 17.05 and did not qualify for the finals ending in 22nd place overall. The winner was Austin Larson of West Fork with a time of 14.45.

Girls 4×100, 5th

Kiana Appley, Brynn Van Eldik, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens – placed first in their heat with a time of 51.14 qualifying them for the finals with the third best time. In the finals the time was 51.74 finishing in fifth place. The winner was Madrid with a time of 50.68.