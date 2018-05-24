Olson competes at District Golf

Akron-Westfield junior Spencer Olson competed at boys golf District competition in Class 1A May 18 hosted by St. Edmond, Fort Dodge. He qualified for Districts at the Sectional Tournament May 11 at Boyden-Hull. He shot a 93 to advance to Districts.

At Districts, Spencer also shot a 93 but did make the top 10 to go to the state tournament May 24-25 in Newton.

The top ten scores advancing to state ranged from 72-80. Top scorer was Austin Eckenrod of Newman Catholic, Mason City who shot a 72.

Congratulations Spencer on a great season!