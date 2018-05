Cal Murray Oetken was born on April 16, 2018 to Alexia and Ryan Oetken of Peosta, Iowa at 10:38 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long.

Cal’s grandparents are Ted and Carol Murray of Dubuque, Iowa, Lynn and Rhonda Johnson of Akron, and Roger and Dani Oetken of Akron. His great-grandparents are Ron and Karen Schroeder and Darlene Johnson, all of Akron, and Doris Mack of Sioux City, Iowa.