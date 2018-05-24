MS Track Finishes Season at WS

By: Brooklyn Gravenish

The Akron-Westfield middle school track teams traveled North to compete at the West Sioux Invite in their final meet of this year. Both the boys’ and the girls’ team finished in 7th place.

In the girl’s 100M Dash, Alyssa Nemesio placed fourth.

In the girl’s 400M Dash, Sarah Toben got sixth.

In the girl’s 100M Hurdles, Nevaeh Beyer placed fourth and Alyssa Nemesio got fifth.

In the girl’s 200M Hurdles, Hailey Jackson earned fourth and Nevaeh Beyer placed sixth.

In the girl’s 4x100M Relay, team placed fourth.

In the girl’s 4x200M Relay, A-W placed first!

In the girl’s 800M Sprint Medley the girl’s earned sixth.

In the girl’s Distance Medley A-W placed sixth.

In the girl’s 4x100M Shuttle Hurdle Relay, the A-Team placed fifth, just ahead of the B-Team in sixth.

Lane Kenny placed sixth in the boy’s 200M Dash, and fifth in the boy’s 400M Dash.

A-W placed fourth in the boy’s 4x100M Relay.

In the boy’s 4x800M Relay, A-W placed fourth.

In the boy’s High Jump, Tyson Fairbanks placed second and Parker Britton placed fifth.

In the boy’s Long Jump, Tyson Fairbanks placed fifth and Cade Walkingstick placed sixth.