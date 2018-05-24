Senior Spotlight

￼Lee

Minor

By: Phillip Mendoza

Lee Minor is the son of Nikki McMahon and Mike Minor. He was born on October 18 th of 1999.

He also answers to the name “Sasquatch” because his height. His siblings are Laura, Michaela, Emma, Owen, and Sophie Minor.

Some of the activities he was in during high school were football and

FFA.

Sasquatch likes to work on the farm during his free time.

Lee’s favorite musician is Kane Brown and he also likes to say “YEEELLLOW.”

When he was little, Sasquatch always saw himself as a truck driver.

Lee is employed at Steve McMahon trucking and is also a farmer.

One of his goals for after high school is to own a semi.

Lee’s favorite part of school is getting to see his friends during the day.

His advice to underclassmen is to have fun and do all the fun things your scared of.

The person that inspired Lee the most was his grandpa because he had a hard work ethic and he never gave up.

Sasquatch’s greatest achievement is graduating.

Lee’s excuse for not turning in work is he “Didn’t do it.”

Sasquatch’s biggest regrets were not doing the things that scared him.