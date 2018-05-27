Notice of General Election

Notice is hereby given that there will be a Primary Election in Plymouth County, Iowa, at the polling places in each of the voting precincts on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, for the purpose of nominating the candidates for federal, state, and county offices. The polls in all voting precincts will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Public testing on the voting machines will begin on Tuesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m.. in the Election storage room on the 1st floor of the courthouse.

Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Pre-registered voters who are unable to show an approved ID may sign an oath of identification for an election held in 2018. Voters who are not pre-registered or who have changed precincts also may be required to provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gove/voterid or phone (712) 546-6100 to talk to your County Auditor. Plymouth County is divided into 13 voting precincts and the following precincts shall be established, listed with their precinct number, boundary legal description, polling site and polling site location:

PRECINCT #1 All of the City of Akron and Portland Township. Akron Library, Conference Room, 350 Reed St., Akron, Iowa

PRECINCT #2 All of Garfield Township, Meadow Township, Henry Township and Remsen Township. American Bank Conference Room, 400 W. Hwy 3, Remsen, Iowa PRECINCT #3 All of the City of Struble, all of Elgin Township and America Township excluding census block 191499702002047 in the city of Le Mars in America Township. Plymouth County Courthouse (Annex Bldg.-Lower Level), 215 4th Ave. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

PRECINCT #4 All of the City of Brunsville and Craig, all of Washington Township excluding the City of Le Mars, Johnson Township, Grant Township and Preston Township. Brunsville Legion Club, 305 Oak St., Brunsville, Iowa PRECINCT #5 All of the City of Remsen and Oyens, all of Fredonia Township and Marion Township. Remsen Library, 211 Fulton St., Remsen, Iowa

PRECINCT #6 All of the City of Westfield, all of Sioux Township and Westfield Township. Westfield Community Center, 215 Linden St., Westfield, Iowa

PRECINCT #7 All of the City of Merrill, all of Liberty Township, Stanton Township, Plymouth Township. Kissinger Community Center, 608 Main St., Merrill, Iowa

PRECINCT #8 All of Hancock Township, and Perry Township including that portion of Sioux City within Perry Township in Plymouth County. Perry Township Hall, 4 miles W. of HInton C60

PRECINCT #9 All of the City of Hinton, all of Hungerford Township and Lincoln Township including that portion of Sioux City within Hungerford Township in Plymouth County. Hinton Community Center, 208 West Main, Hinton, Iowa

PRECINCT #10 All of the City of Kingsley, all of Union Township and Elkhorn Township. Kingsley Community Center, 207 E. 1st St., Kingsley, Iowa

PRECINCT #11 All that part of the City lying north and east of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and the east Corporate Limits, thence west through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue East, thence west through the center of 9th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 9th Street South, thence north through the center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue East, thence west through the center of 1st Street North to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street North, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence east through the center of 6th Street North to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the north Corporate Limits of the City. Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

PRECINCT #12 All that part of the City lying east and south of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of Lincoln Avenue and the South Corporate Limits of the city, thence north through the center of Lincoln Avenue to the center of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street South, thence northeasterly through the center of Lincoln Street South to the center of the intersection 12th Street South and Lincoln Street South, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue West to the center of the intersection of 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue West, thence east through the center of 4th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street South, thence south through the Center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 9th Street South and 3rd Avenue East, thence east through the center of 9th Street South to the center of the intersection of 4th Ave. East and 9th Street South, thence south through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and 4th Avenue East, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the east Corporate Limits of the City. Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

PRECINCT #13 All that part of the City lying west and north of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of Lincoln Avenue and the south Corporate Limits of the city, thence north through the center of Lincoln Avenue to the center of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street South, thence northeasterly through the center of Lincoln Street South to the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and Lincoln Street South, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue West to the center of the intersection of 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue West, thence east through the center of 4th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street South, thence north through the center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue East, thence west through the center of 1st Street North to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street North, thence north Through the center of 2nd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 6th Street North and 2nd Avenue East, thence east through the center of 6th Street North to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the north Corporate Limits of the City; and including census block 191499702002047 in America Township. Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

Iowa law states that in order to vote in the Primary Election, you must choose either the Democratic or Republican Ballot (Section 43.38, Iowa Code). You may declare or change your party affiliation at the polls on Election Day according to Section 43.42, Iowa Code, by noting that change when you sign the election register provided by the Precinct Election Official.

Candidates names are rotated by precinct. Eligibility to vote on various offices depends on your particular precinct.

If you are challenged as unqualified to vote, you may cast a ballot in accordance with Section 49.81, Iowa Code.

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.

For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office: Telephone: 712-546-6100 or E-mail: sfeldman@co.plymouth.ia.us

This notice is published in compliance with Section 49.53, Iowa Code. This notice shall contain a facsimile of the portion of the ballot containing the first rotation.

I do hereby certify that the sample ballot as shown above, to be a sample copy of the ballots to be used in the Primary Election to be held on June 5, 2018.

Stacey Feldman – Auditor and Election Administrator

Cheri A. Nitzschke – Deputy of Elections