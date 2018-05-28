Forrest ‘Forey’ James, 71

Forrest ‘Forey’ James of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 31 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. Reverend Carolyn Hollar will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 30 at Wesley United Methodist Church. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Forrest Albert James was born May 21, 1947, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Joy (Simpson) James. He attended school in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1965. Following high school, he began his 43-year career as a Pressman for the Sioux City Journal.

In March of 1966, he entered the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in March of 1969. Following his discharge, he returned to Sioux City and continued with the Journal.

He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Campbell on June 5, 1970, in Sioux City. They continued to live in Sioux City until 1970, when they moved to Akron. Forey retired from the Sioux City Journal in 2009.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. He was also a member of the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 in Akron, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 915 in Elk Point, and the Graphic Communication International Union (GCIU). He enjoyed having coffee with buddies in Alcester and Akron. Through the years, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of over 47 years, Mary Lou of Akron; two sons: Brent (Lori) James of Westfield, IA, and their children, Taylor James (Keely Collins) of Kingsley, IA, and Carson James of Westfield, and Jimmy (Shari) James of Wapello, IA, and their children, Samantha James of St. Joseph, MO, Natalie James of Wapello, and Jackson James of Wapello; his siblings: Patricia Husman of Aurora, CO, Lawrence (Susan) James of Ute, IA, Charles (Karen) James of Sioux City, IA, and Candy (Clay) Cantley of Aurora, CO; his in-laws: Judy Dorhout of Akron, Shirlene (Larry) Madsen of Wichita, KS, Patricia (Roger) Harris of Homer, NE, and Mavis (Doug) Dickson of Dakota Dunes, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Danny James; and his father and mother-in-law: Harold and Doris Campbell.