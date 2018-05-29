Verne A. Heeren, 85

Verne A. Heeren of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Ava’s House by Sanford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 1 at Union Creek Lutheran Church, rural Akron. Reverend Carla Nelson will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron will be in Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 31 at Union Creek Lutheran Church. There will be Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Verne A. Heeren was born February 26, 1933, on a farm in Union County, South Dakota, the son of Wesley and Marie (Hultgren) Heeren. He grew up on a farm in Union County and attended Garland country school in Union County.

He was drafted into the United States Army on May 26, 1953. He was honorably discharged on March 20, 1954, due to his father’s illness.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Root on January 16, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. They farmed in Union County, South Dakota for many years. After retiring, they moved to Akron.

He was a member of Union Creek Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron. He and Marilyn enjoyed wintering in Arizona for 23 years. He also enjoyed playing golf, shuffle board, and cards. But most of all, he loved the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of Akron; four children: Gary (Barb) Heeren of Akron, Kurt (Connie) Heeren of Rapid City, SD, Kevin (MaryAnn) Heeren of Yankton, SD, and Kraig (Juliet) Heeren of Le Mars, IA; five grandchildren: Sr. Airman Kalib (Katie) Heeren, stationed in Germany, Madalyn Heeren of Vermillion, SD, Joseph Heeren of Hawarden, IA, Tiffany Heeren of Missoula, MT, and Tyler Heeren of Madison, SD; his “special” grandchildren: Kanin (Desiree) Homsrivaranon of Winston-Salem, NC, Oscar Otero of Le Mars, IA, Joshua (Taylor) Lowe of Atlanta, GA, Kellen (Karlee) Lowe, Dania Lowe, and Max Lowe all of Rapid City, SD; a “special great grandchild: Jamison Lowe; his brother: Kervyn (Joanne) Heeren of Akron; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Marie Heeren; a son in infancy; a daughter in infancy, Sheryl Kay Heeren; and his brother: Raymond (June) Heeren.