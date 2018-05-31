Summer Camps offered for kids

This summer the Sioux County Conservation Board will be offering several Summer Camps for kids in a wide variety of age groups.

“Budding Naturalists” for ages 3 through 4 (with an adult) will be offered on June 5, June 15, and July 27 from 8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. These little naturalists will have a hands-on introduction to nature, and the camp will include games, crafts, and trail hikes.

“Frogs, Snails, Salamander Tails” will be offered on June 12-13 from 9:00 a.m.- noon or 1:00- 4:00 p.m. and June 19-20 from 9:00 a.m.- noon for 5 and 6 year olds. The children will discover which animals use slime, and explore the wonderful world of natural slime. This camp includes trail hikes, games and crafts.

For ages 7-9 year olds, the camp “Bug Scouts” will be offered at four different times. The two-day camp will be held from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. on June 26-27, June 28-29, July 11-12, and July 24-25. Campers will explore the world of insects by making insect traps, using nets, experiments, and collections that they will be able to take home with them.

“Water Works” is a day camp for 10-12 year olds and will be held twice, once on July 17-18 and once on July 19- 20. The times for this two-day camp are 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Campers will get ready to get wet! They will discover and learn about the Iowa’s wetlands- hands-on! They will explore the pond, put together bird boxes, explore the river sandbars and floodplain, and go swimming. This camp will be held at the Big Sioux Recreation Area, south of Hawarden.

“Hunter’s Education Overnight Camp” will be held on July 31- August 1. This overnight camp will give participants the opportunity to pass the Iowa Hunter Education course (which is required for an Iowa Hunting license), as well as participate in a fun overnight camp experience. Participants will learn firearm safety; shoot/don’t shoot scenarios, hunting laws and more. They will also go on a night hike, catfish the river, try out archery, and make S’mores. The camp will begin at 9:30 a.m. on July 31 and continue overnight until 1:30 p.m. on the 1st at Oak Grove Cabins. There will also be a potluck meal.

Sign up online only at the Sioux County Conservation Board’s website, www.mycountyparks.com/county/sioux.aspx. Call 712-552-1047 with questions. All camps are offered free of charge.