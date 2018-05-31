Primary Election: June 5

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5 in all 13 Plymouth County voting precincts.

Voters going to the polls will be nominating officials for partisan offices ranging from State and County offices.

REMINDER: All voters are required to show either an Iowa Driver’s License, non-operator ID, or 4-digit PIN number found on your Voter Identification Card in order to vote at the polls. If proper identification cannot be provided, the voter will need to sign an oath of verification in order to vote.

Voters must be 18 years of age and be registered to vote to be eligible to vote at the polls, or the EDR

(Election Day Registration) process can be used at the polls to register prior to voting. Unofficial election results will be made available on the Plymouth County website at www.co.plymouth.ia.us after the polls close at 9 p.m. once they are tallied.

PRECINCT #1 All of the City of Akron and Portland Township at Akron Library Conference Room, 350 Reed St., Akron, Iowa

PRECINCT #6 All of the City of Westfield, all of Sioux Township and Westfield Township at Westfield Community Center, 215 Linden St., Westfield, Iowa.

(For more precincts see the May 23 issue of The Akron Hometowner, Page 17 or contact the county auditor’s office: Telephone: 712-546-6100 or E-mail: sfeldman@co.plymouth.ia.us.)