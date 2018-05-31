Westfield Council seeks sale bids on old Riversioux tornado slide

By Julie Ann Madden

Westfield’s insurance carrier has said the Riversioux tornado slide must be removed from the Westfield City Park — it is no longer deemed safe for children to play on.

Therefore, Westfield councilors made the decision to put the slide up for sale. They are seeking sealed bids to sell it with the stipulation the new owners remove it from the park.

According to a plaque at the slide, it states the slide was built in 1912.

Many in the area have taken a turn or two sliding down the slide which was originally part of the Riversioux grounds, just west of Westfield.

Riversioux was a predecessor of modern outdoor entertainment sites. Riversioux entertainers included Lawrence Welk.

Councilor Marcia Dewey made the motion to accept sealed bids and Councilor James Feauto seconded it. Bids must be submitted in writing and delivered to Westfield City Hall or mailed to Westfield City Hall, PO Box 5, Westfield, IA 51062. No emailed bids will be accepted. The bid deadline is Noon, Monday, June 18.

The new owner will be responsible for removing the slide and restoring the park site.