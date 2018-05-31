A-W girls golf – fourth time to state

For the fourth consecutive year and defending state champions from 2017, the Akron-Westfield girls golf team competed in the Class 1A state golf meet May 29-30 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. (Results were past deadline.)

A-W qualified for state by placing first at the Class 1A Regional meet held in Hull, IA shooting a 365. Hinton was runner-up with a 413 and also headed to state.

Four Westerners were in the top seven at Regionals. A-W’s Brooke Koele was overall medalist shooting an 82, Autumn Bundy was fourth with a 92, Alayna Mullinix was fifth with a 94, and Danika Smith was seventh with a 97. Non-counting score of 101 came from Kayla Johnson who tied for eleventh.

Other teams competing were: South O’Brien, 3rd; Kingsley-Pierson, 4th; Manson-NW Webster, 5th; Newell-Fonda, 6th; Gehlen Catholic, 7th; and Lawton Bronson, 8th.