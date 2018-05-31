A-W girls open season with a win over Gehlen

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls softball team traveled to Le Mars to play the Gehlen Catholic Jays May 21 winning 8-3.

A-W ran out to an 8-0 lead before giving up three runs in the sixth inning.

It was interesting because Coach Todd Colt started Natalie Nielsen, an eighth grader, in the circle. Nielsen pitched extremely well as she gave up one hit in four innings of work.

Nielsen gave way to Jaden Harris in the fourth who was touched for three runs in the sixth inning as she surrendered three hits.

Harris is a sophomore who has had some shoulder problems but threw reasonably well. Harris then gave the ball to another eighth grader Megan Meinen. Meinen gave up one hit but coaxed the Jays into ground ball outs.

A-W scored twice in the first when Brynn Van Eldik and Kiana Appley both singled. Harris got on by an error to plate both runners.

A-W scored four runs in the third as Van Eldik, Appley, and Harris all got base hits to load the bases. Danika Smith walked to force in a run. The big hit was by Alayna Mullinix when she drove one up the middle to plate all runners.

A-W later scored two more runs.

A-W had eight runs on 10 hits but left 12 runners stranded on base but still had nine stolen bases.

AW 2-0-4-1-1-0-0=8 8-10-0

GC 0-0-0-0-0-3-0=3 3- 5- 4