A-W wins opener

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys traveled to Le Mars May 21 to play Gehlen Catholic in the season opener and came home with a 4-1 win.

A-W broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh to score three runs taking the lead and record the first win of 2018.

A-W got only three hits for the game, but it proved to be enough. The Westerners also had the advantage of eight walks.

AJ Nemesio pitched a complete game for A-W as he only gave three hits while striking out nine.

It was pretty well played for the season opener.

AW 0-1-0-0-0-0-3=4 3-0

GC 0-0-0-0-1-0-0=1 3-1