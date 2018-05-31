A-W wins opener

By Hank Krause
The Akron-Westfield boys traveled to Le Mars May 21 to play Gehlen Catholic in the season opener and came home with a 4-1 win.
A-W broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh to score three runs taking the lead and record the first win of 2018.
A-W got only three hits for the game, but it proved to be enough. The Westerners also had the advantage of eight walks.
AJ Nemesio pitched a complete game for A-W as he only gave three hits while striking out nine.
It was pretty well played for the season opener.
AW 0-1-0-0-0-0-3=4 3-0
GC 0-0-0-0-1-0-0=1 3-1