Grace Martinsen, Age 17

Grace Martinsen of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018 at Hawarden Regional Healthcare.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron with Pastor Eric Alm officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

On Monday, May 28, 2018, our beautiful Grace went suddenly into the loving arms of Jesus. Grace was born on December 9, 2000 to Josh and Dawn Martinsen. Grace lived all of her 17 years in Akron, Iowa with mom and dad, brother Daniel and sisters Ellie and Faith. Grace attended Akron-Westfield Community School where she was loved by all. Grace helped part time at Maynards grocery store in Akron and at the Akron Care Center. Grace loved competing in Special Olympics, coloring, and playing games. Most of all, Grace loved spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered most for her love of everyone and her hugs.

Grace is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Paul Martinsen of Hartley, Iowa and her paternal step-grandfather George Sleeper of Hartley, Iowa.

Grace is survived by her parents, Josh and Dawn of Akron, Iowa; her brother Daniel, and her sisters Ellie and Faith, all at home. She also leaves her maternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Bruins, of Waupun, Wisconsin; and her paternal grandmother, Sheryl Sleeper of Hinton, Iowa; aunts, uncles and cousins: Jon (Michelle) Bruins of Waupun, WI and their children: Jacob, Nick and Aaron, Kim (Randall) Greenfield of Waupun, WI and their children: Megan and Ryer, Jenny (Andy) Glewen of Waupun, WI and their children: Caleb, Liam, Isaac, Garret, and Winton, Joel (Tonya) Bruins of Brandon, WI and their children: Rylan, Ashlan, Sawyer, and Brinley, Erin (Derek) Beekhuizen of Sheboygan Falls, WI and their children: Jace and Micah, Ken (Kerri) Martinsen of Raleigh, NC and their children: Jamie and Sam, and Heather (Tracey) Badar of Hinton, IA and their children: Bella and C.J.; and numerous other relatives and friends.