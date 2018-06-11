Delvin E. “Del” Dimmick, Age 78

Delvin E. “Del” Dimmick of North Platte, Neb. passed away June 7, 2018, at Great Plains Health surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, June 12 at Harvest Christian Fellowship in North Platte, NE. Interment will be held by family at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.

Del was born on March 9, 1940, to Elmer and Lorraine (Fredericksen) Dimmick in Akron, Iowa.

After graduating from Akron High School, Del and his brother began a trucking business. He was also a member of the Iowa Air National Guard. Del worked several years for Diesel Specialties, Inc. in Sioux City, IA, before moving to North Platte and starting Ag & Auto Diesel Service, Inc. in 1981. He was united in marriage to Beverly Stearns on May 11, 1991. Del loved coaching softball and enjoyed many years on the coaching staff for the North Platte Sensations. He also enjoyed riding bikes and restoring both classic cars and tractors. He was a member of the Platte Valley Auto Club. Del and Bev loved to spend time traveling and camping in their RV. They were faithful members of Harvest Christian Fellowship. His grandchildren were everything to him and he loved the company of his two dogs.

Bev would like to especially thank the Cancer Center, Dr. Demytra Mitsis and her staff for the care and compassion provided to Del during his illness.

Del is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mardeen Lanning; brother, Dellis Dimmick; granddaughter, Lacey Rosenbaum; and nephew, Danny Lanning. He is survived by his wife, Bev; daughters, Lynda (Keith) Rosenbaum of Kennewick, WA, Marci (Lonnie) Wisehart of Lincoln, NE; Suzan (Mark) Miller of Omaha, NE and Heather (Karl) Bieber of Omaha, NE; step daughters, Kristie Frazier of Littleton, CO and Becky (Greg) Goodwater of Parker, CO; step son, Brad (Kristy) Frazier of Torrington, WY; eleven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to 308 BMX, Inc. at P.O. Box 1152, North Platte, NE, 69103.