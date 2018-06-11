Shawn Lee Moffatt, Age 46

Shawn Lee Moffatt of PArker, CO, son of David K. and Rosanne E. Moffatt, died on Thursday, May 24, 2018, from a heart attach caused from a 60 percent blockage in one of his main arteries. A funeral service was held at the SECC Solomon Centre on Friday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m.. A luncheon was served afterwards,.There will be no graveside service.

Shawn was born on July 28, 1971, in Akron Hospital, Akron, Iowa. When he was a baby, the family moved to Joplin, MO, where his father was going to college. After being in Joplin, the family moved to a small farm in Galena, Kan. which is on the Kansas, Missouri border.

From a young age, Shawn enjoyed motor sports of all types. When he was two years old, he received his first motor powered vehicle, a battery powered car. By the age of five, Shawn was riding a miniature Honda 50 motor bike, then a Suzuki 80, Suzuki 225, then to a 850 cc nicknamed “Crotch Rocket”. When Shawn was almost 13 years of age he moved with his family to Denver, Colo. During his high school years, he enjoyed high school drags at Bandimere Speedway in Denver, Colorado. First with street vehicles at high school drags at Bandimere. Finally with a 1970 Dodge Dart, 426 wedge built for off street racing. Shawn loved hunting with his family, hunting pheasant and deer and also target. He spent a lot of time with his grandpa Hoffman, who taught him all the correct ways to hunt and dress wild game. Shawn took all the correct safety courses for rifle and hand gun fire arms and finally getting his conceal carry permit.

Shawn started school at Carl Junction School in Carl Junction, MO, then to College Heights Christian School. After moving to Denver, CO, he went thru the 8th grade at Gateway Christian School and graduated from Smoky Hill High School in 1989. Shawn played and enjoyed football for all 4 years of high school. After graduating, Shawn went to Colorado Aero Tech where he received his A&P (Air Frame and Power Plant) License. He then finished his formal education at West Lafayette, Indiana at Purdue University. While in college Shawn spent two years in summer employment with South Western, where he sold books door to door. He learned more in these two years about life and living than he did during his four years in college. He was very successful at it, as he told his stories, that he was thrown off of several porches. Before Shawn’s career job, for several years Shawn worked with a good friend Brad Slack where he had a high security clearance, as Brad’s business was with National Security. After this, Shawn’s career life was in the job placement business, sometimes referred to as head hunters. His last job was with such a company for executive level positions. He owned his own company in the same business for a short time, finally ending up with a company were he enjoyed stock ownership as well as a six figure income.

Because of a car accident he lost that job and was left dealing with several health issues. Shawn leaves his two children, Ashlee age 17 and Tyler age 13 from a prior marriage; his parents, David and Rosanne Moffatt; his twin sister and brother, Kashea (Eddie) Medina and Kelly (Julie) Moffatt; his nieces and nephews, Karissa, Kyle, Eli and Ella Medina and Quinn, Abigail and Lilly Moffatt.

He is predeceased by his grandma and grandpa Moffatt, grandma and grandpa Hoffman, uncle Marlin Hoffman and cousins Mike Dicks, Tom Dicks, Alyssa Dicks and Paula Dicks.