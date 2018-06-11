Museum’s ‘Log Cabin Day’ to feature Native foods

For the fourth year, the two log cabins at the Plymouth County Historical Museum will be in the spotlight during “Log Cabin Day” Saturday, June 16.

Both the Weber Log Cabin of the Civil War era and the Joy Hollow Log Cabin of the 1890s will be honored.

Joy Hollow, which was built in Sioux City, just arrived at the Museum in June 2015, its fourth move. The Weber Log Cabin has been with the Museum since the organization started in a building near the Le Mars Airport in 1965, but the cabin originated near the Big Sioux River in extreme western Plymouth County.

Following the “Ice Cream Days” parade Saturday morning, visitors to the Museum will be able to purchase Native American food such as tacos and fry bread. The Rev. Dr. Marilyn van Duffelen, priest at St. Paul’s Indian Mission in Sioux City, will bring some of her Episcopalian church members to sell food and Native crafts.

Other Native Americans also have been invited to participate with Native crafts and cuisine.

All of the action will be on the Museum lawn, but “Old Central” Gym has been reserved in case of inclement weather.

A special program sponsored by the Northwest Iowa Genealogy Society will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Museum’s air-conditioned Study Hall. “Luxembourg Ancestry in Plymouth County” will focus on Jim Wiltgen, a former resident of Le Mars. He will share his extensive research on Luxembourg families who settled in Northwest Iowa.

Wrapping up the day will be “Pie on the Porch” at 3 p.m. This feast of homemade cherry pie near the cabin honors the memory of Cherry Cliff, a lead supporter for the Museum. A free will donation will be taken. Pie ala mode will be available, thanks to the donation of Wells’ ice cream.

Tentative plans call for the day to end with blue grass music provided by Tom Mullally and friends at 4 p.m. on the Joy Hollow porch.