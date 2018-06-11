Foot Care Clinic is June 18

Nathanael Parish Health Ministry is offering foot care at Nathanael Lutheran Church on Monday, June 18.

Anyone needing foot care is welcome to come.

Professional screening, assessment, education, and foot care treatment will be provided by LuAnn Carlson, RN, who is trained and certified in foot care. Treatment includes toenails clipped and filed, electric grinding of thick nails, corns; and calluses buffed, plus blood pressure.

To register for the Foot Care Clinic, call the church office at 605-934-2351.