Snell exhibit opens at Museum

Two attorneys who were the only father-son team ever to serve in the Iowa Supreme Court are the subject for a traveling exhibit now on display at the Plymouth County Historical Museum in Le Mars.

The display, featuring Justice Bruce M. Snell Jr. and his father, Justice Bruce M. Snell Sr., officially opened on the first day of the Le Mars “Ice Cream Days” on Wednesday, June 13, and will continue through June 29. The exhibit is located in the main hallway on the first floor of the Museum.

The Museum will host a reception for Justice Bruce M. Snell Jr. from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 19. The public is welcome; a special invitation is being extended to Plymouth County attorneys.

Bruce M. Snell Sr. served on Iowa’s highest court from 1960 to 1970, and his son served from 1987 to 2001. Bruce M. Snell Jr. also was on the original Iowa Court of Appeals, to which he was appointed in 1976.

Ida Grove is the hometown for the Snells, who belong to a pioneer family. Bruce M. Snell Jr. continues to live in Ida Grove and will serve as grand marshal for the Ida Grove Heritage Days parade on June 30. In 1987 he was named Citizen of the Year for his hometown of Ida Grove. Justice Snell continues to volunteer in the community.

He suffered a setback this past January when he was struck by a pickup while crossing a street in downtown Ida Grove. After undergoing hip surgery, he continues to recuperate at Golden Horizons Assisted Living in Ida Grove.

After being at the Plymouth County Historical Museum, the Snell exhibit will travel to the Ida Grove Library for several weeks before making the rounds throughout Ida County. Eventually, the exhibit will be offered for display at the Iowa State Historical Society in Des Moines, home of the Iowa Supreme Court.

Admission to the Snell exhibit at the Plymouth County Historical Museum is free.

The Museum consists of five floors, all handicapped accessible. No admission is charged at the Museum, but a free will donation is always welcome for the continuing operation of the Museum, housed in the former “Old Central” High School.

Located at 335 First Ave. SW in Le Mars, the Museum serves all parts of the county with its exhibits and programs. Although it receives donations from Plymouth County, the county’s communities, and grants, it is supported primarily by members.