Lazy Lanes: New look…inside and out

By Julie Ann Madden

By the time one reads this, Lazy Lanes Bowl & Grill owners Rachel Nelson and Don Mullinix, of Akron, will have the bowling alley’s doors open for business.

There might still be some glitches as the couple is still waiting for a new grill to be delivered but the beverages and fried foods are just waiting for customers to order.

The biggest changes at this point are cosmetic — the interior has been redone — from rustic barn tin from the Chad Harvey farm to real stone walls, cedar window trim, acid-stained dance flooring; and dining area with carpet-square flooring — all installed by Rachel and Don. The tabletops have a unique epoxy finish, too.

And let’s not forget the six-lane bowling alley!

The couple has leased the adjacent vacant lot and have created an outdoor beer garden — complete with concreted dining area, smoking area, and a regulation Corn Hole Court. Plus, there is a place to play horseshoes and for a live band to perform.

Lazy Lanes will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday – Saturday. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, call 712-568-BOWL (2695).