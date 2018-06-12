The Akron Rebels faced Garretson, SD, Sunday, June 3, and won the game 5-1.

Jared Kirkeby was the winning pitcher. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and only gave up two hits, walked three and struck out four. Travis McGlauflin pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to record the save.

The Rebels broke the game open in the eighth inning on a double by Tyler Candor scoring Randall Waterbury and Nick Meisinger. Rebel hitting was led by Tyler Candor and Dan Smith who both went 2-4 with each recording a single and a double.

Randall Waterbury and Dylan Irizarry both reached base two times and each was 1-3 from the plate.

Lennox

In a rescheduled match from May 20 due to weather, the Rebels faced the Lennox Reds June 5 at home and won 16-1 in six innings.

Alcester

The Akron Rebels defeated the Alcester Zips, 20-3 on Sunday June 10.

Dan Smith got the pitching victory by allowing five hits over six innings pitched. Spencer Waldrip provided an inning of relief work to end the game early due to the 10 run rule.

Austin Allard was 3-5 at the plate while Scott Jacobs, Aaron Allard, Brett Stolpe, and Tyler Candor all provided two hits.

Upcoming games

The Rebels next face Lennox June 15 in Lennox, game time 7:30 p.m., and are at home June 17 to face Harrisburg, SD, at 2 p.m. and June 19 to face Crofton, NE, at 7:30 p.m.