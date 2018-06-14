By Hank Krause

The visiting West Sioux Falcons were not the least bit gracious on June 6 in a non-conference game as they pummeled the Akron-Westfield boys 14-2.

A-W scored first as Aaron Hartman drove in two runs to give A-W a quick 2-0 lead. In the top of the third, the Falcons got out of hand, as they scored 10 runs of which nine were earned runs. WS pounded out 11 hits for the shorterned game of five innings.

Nick Jacobs started for A-W on the mound only to be followed by Regan Frankl, Chris Steffen and Sam Mullinix.

Everything A-W threw up to the Falcon hitters, they seemed to hit. They had a home run by Hunter Dekkers and two other Falcons had a double and a triple. Ten one-base hits can do a lot of damage.

WS 0-0-10-1-3-0-0=14-11-1

AW 2-0- 0- 0-0-0-0=2 – 3 – 2