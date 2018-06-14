A-W clawed by WS Falcons

By Hank Krause

The visiting West Sioux Falcons defeated The Akron-Westfield Westerner girls 5-3 on June 6.

A-W scored first as Brynn Van Eldik got on by a Falcon error. Jaden Harris follwed suit as another Falcon error put A-W in good position. Danika Smith sacrificed to score Van Eldik and A-W had an early lead.

WS answered in the second as Erika McKenney and Meghan Danielson both singled. With two on, Emma Mace homered to left to score three runs. I thought Kiana Appley was going to pull a Steve Trout or Bo Jackson trick by making a leaping catch, but it was just out of her reach. WS scored one run in the fourth as McKenney singled and later scored on a fielder’s choice.

In the fifth, Shayden Blankenship singled to score on another Falcon hit.

A-W scored a run in the fourth and one more in the seventh to make the final 5-3.

Natalie Nielsen pitched for A-W and did a good job as she struck out 12. West Sioux also had eight hits.

A-W has improved from the first WS game, but when you’re held to two hits and some mental errors, those things happen.

WS 0-3-0-1-1-0-0 =5-8-2

AW 1-0-0-1-0-0-1 =3-2-1