Akron Lumber Company One stop from idea through construction

Are you thinking of adding a deck to your house or remodeling your kitchen or adding on addition?

Maybe you have an idea of what you want or are wondering what are the latest trends and newest options are, then stopping by to see Akron Lumber Company owners Leah and Joe Van Walbeek should be your first stop.

“We do design concepts and design work,” said Joe, “and can give you different options.”

“We’ve been doing design work for different decks, roofing, garden fencing,” he said, noting people can bring pictures of their ideas, see the samples at Akron Lumber Company or he’ll help them search online. “We do the brainstorming with you, then reach out to our different vendors to get you project options, material choices and pricing.”

“It’s fun,” said Leah,” and we enjoy doing that.”

“If you want something but don’t necessarily have the budget, we’ll help you see where you can cut back,” he said, explaining with a deck, your choices might be to use green-treated lumber, cedar or composite decking, which comes in different colors, patterns and grades from lower end to higher end pricing. Then with the deck rails, options include aluminum, green-treated lumber or composite railing.

If choosing green-treated, the Van Walbeeks can help customers pick paint that will match the color of their current house or pick a contrasting color of paint or stain.

“We’ll look at some different concepts and help you take your idea through the design phase and get the building materials you need,” said Joe who enjoys seeing customers excited when their ideas become finished projects.

The Van Walbeeks are busy planning to create a design center in Akron’s old train depot building. The kitchen cabinetry samples have just arrived for display at the lumberyard.

There is so much more for customers at Akron Lumber Company that the Van Walbeeks are planning a Grand Re-Opening for people to see all the lumberyard has to offer.

Grand

Re-Opening

Joe and Leah are planning a two-day event for people to come see the new Akron Lumber Company.

Friday, June 22

• 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Akron Lumber Company vendors’ product displays with representatives available to answer people’s questions.

At 12:15 p.m.: Akron Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Saturday, June 23

• 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Celebration continues

• 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., lunch serve.

If you can’t make it, just stop by 100 Dakota St. or call 712-568-2801.