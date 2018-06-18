Harold Kleihauer, Age 92

Harold Kleihauer of Alcester, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the V.F.W. Post 6149 of Alcester, South Dakota will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present after 5:30 p.m. There will be Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron.

Memorials may be made in Harold’s name to Hospice of Siouxland.

Harold Norman Kleihauer was born August 15, 1925 on the family farm east of Akron, Iowa, the son of George and Norma (Steinert) Kleihauer. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. He attended Searls Country School in Plymouth County, Iowa.

He was drafted into the United States Army at the end of World War II. He was stationed in Seoul, South Korea, serving as a medic. He was honorably discharged in 1947.

Following his service, he returned to the Akron area where he went to work for Moir Implement in Akron. While working there, he attended John Deere’s mechanic school.

He was united in marriage to Eldora Lammers on June 5, 1949 in Akron. Harold then began working as a hired hand for area farmers. In 1952, they began farming in Union County, South Dakota. Harold also worked for the Akron Auto Clinic for a couple of years and repaired many tractors for local farmers on his farm. Following their retirement, they moved to an acreage near Alcester. Eldora passed away October 16, 2000. In March of this year, Harold became a resident of Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden.

Harold was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. He was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 6149 in Alcester. Harold was proud of his service to his country. Just last month, he was able to take the “World War II Honor Flight” to Washington, D.C. Through the years, he enjoyed playing cards, tinkering with just about anything mechanical, and his M and H Farmall tractors. He enjoyed driving them in the parade in Alcester every year. But most of all, he loved the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children: Harlan Kleihauer of Elk Point, SD, Gordon (Rita) Kleihauer of Akron, IA, and Audrey (Bob) Hubner of Pipestone, MN; his son in law: Ron Thompson of Sioux City, IA; 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; two sisters in law: Donna Kleihauer of Le Mars, IA, and Lois (Bufford) Cotton of Rantoul, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Norma Kleihauer; his wife, Eldora Kleihauer; his daughter: Ardith Thompson; two brothers: Delmer and Kenneth; and his nephew, Roger Kleihauer.