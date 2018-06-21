National History Day students place at National Finals

By Julie Ann Madden

Two of Akron-Westfield’s National History Day group performances competed at the National Finals last week.

One placed seventh nationally in their division and also received Iowa’s Outstanding Entry Award.

Competing at the National History Day finals were:

• Tyler Ford, Ellie Martinsen, Alyssa Nemesio, Lauryn Saathoff and Michael Swancutt: “Legacy of the White Rose” and

• Cael Moffatt, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips and Landon Schuknecht: “Iowa Cow Wars.”

“I’m so proud of our Akron-Westfield group performances at Nationals,” said A-W National History Day Coach Val Philips. “The White Rose seventh graders gave a beautiful performance to remember on (June 11) and the Cow Wars group performance saved their best for last on (June 12) .”

“I’m so thankful for our National History Day family including kids who have been awesome to work with every step of the way,” she continued. “Grateful to wonderful parents and parent mentors Dawn Martinsen, Missy Hillrichs Saathoff, Kim Swancutt, Arica Schuknecht, LeAnne Philips and Lisa Nielsen who pitched in to help their children gain an unbelievable academic experience; and to advisors Joni Ann Noble, Colleen Westergard and Pam Anderson who offered advice along the way. Plus, student mentors Autumn Stowe and Emmy Knuth who helped when we needed it.”