Akronites will celebrate July 4 with food, music, fireworks

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is trying a new event this year.

It is hosting a Fourth of July celebration in town to give both Akron’s young families and elderly the option to stay right at home.

The Chamber’s event will begin at 5 p.m. in the Akron City Park – bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy:

• 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Akron Swimming Pool will be open, weather permitting. Also, check July 4th pool schedule for possibility of extended swimming hours.

Check out the new handicap-accessible playground equipment.

• 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.: Akron Farmer’s Market. This is the summer season’s first official Akron Farmer’s Market. Plenty of fresh farm produce, eggs, honey, baked goods, jams and jellies will be for sale.

• 5:00 – 8:30 p.m.: Kids of all ages will enjoy activities and games.

• 5:00 p.m. The Chamber is also sponsoring a number of food vendors to sell supper items and snacks. The food vendors include local restaurants as well as food trucks and carnival-type food choices. Food items include pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, smoked pork sandwiches, snow cones, different snacks and nonalcoholic drinks.

• 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.: A Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts Jazz Band will perform in the park.

• 6:15 – 6:45 p.m.: The Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186 Color Guard will provide a patriotic Independence Day Show.

• 6:45 – 7:30 p.m.: A Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts Jazz Band will perform a second program in the park.

Fireworks

• At 9:00 p.m., the event moves to the Akron Golf Course where people can watch a fireworks display.