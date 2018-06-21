Hometowner places in national contest

The Akron Hometowner has placed in the National Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Advertising Contest.

The Hometowner’s special Valentine’s page which ran Feb. 1, 2017, placed third in the Best Multiple Advertiser Section Daily and Non Daily Division, circulation less than 5,000.

“Placing in this contest is an honor. We were competing with newspapers larger than us so being recognized by peers is very rewarding,” said The Akron Hometowner Publisher Dodie Hook.

Placing first in the Multiple Advertiser Section with the Hometowner was Cut Bank Pioneer Press, Cut Bank, Mont., placing second was The Holyoke Enterprise, Holyoke, Colo., and Honorable Mention went to The Ark, Tiburon, Calif.

There were a total of 1,607 entries with 202 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest and 1,405 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest. A total of 478 awards were won by 115 member newspapers in 38 states.

Iowa had the most combined wins with 59, followed by California with 45 and Wyoming with 38.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Winners will be recognized at the awards breakfast held Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, during NNA’s 132nd Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Waterside Marriott, Norfolk, VA.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.