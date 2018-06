Ramona Vander Helm will be turning 90 years old on June 24. Cake will be served in her honor during fellowship time at Immanuel Lutheran Church on her birthday, Sunday, June 24.

If you would like to send a birthday greeting to Ramona, please send to Ramona Vander Helm, c/o Akron Care Center, 991 Hwy. 3, Akron, IA 51001.