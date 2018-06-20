MMCRU falls to A-W Girls!

By Hank Krause

The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union Royals were the visitors on Friday, June 15. The Akron-Westfield girls improved their record to 14-2 after a win of 11-1.

A-W scored two runs in the second inning as Kammi Bishop walked to start things. Lily Kenny, who has great speed, then tripled to drive in Tori Nemesio, who ran for Bishop. Kenny later scored on a passed ball to give A-W the lead.

With A-W leading three-zip, things really happened in the fourth. Nine hitters came to the plate to score five runs. A-W used four hits, a walk, and a Royal error to put things out of reach.

The Royals scored a lone run in the fourth from a benefit of an A-W error and a base hit.

A-W scored three in the fifth to put the 10-Run Rule into effect.

Natalie Nielsen pitched the first four innings. Jaden Harris pitched the last inning. Nielsen struck out seven and gave up four hits. Kiana Appley, Harris, Brynn Van Eldik and Danika Smith all had two hits each for A-W.

MMCRU 0-0-0-1-0 = 1-4 -1

AW 0-2-1-5-3 = 11-9-1