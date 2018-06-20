A-W boys win in eight

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys played at home against Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union and came away with a 4-3 win in eight innings.

The Royals opened by scoring two runs in the first to take an early lead. A-W retook the lead in third by scoring two runs to lead 3-2.

In the seventh, the Royals got a runner on third but a passed ball let the runner score to knot it up at three.

A-W, in a similar situation, got Tyson Fairbanks on third with two outs. It was a repeat of the Royal seventh. A passed ball and Fairbanks flew home to score and give A-W a 4-3 win.

Jack Anderson pitched very well for A-W, giving up six hits in six innings.

Nick Jacobs came in after that and really shut down the Royals.

A-W 1-0-2-0-0-0-0-1 = 4-8-2

MMCRU 2-0-0-0-0-0-1-0 = 3-7-2