Rebels fall to Harrisburg

The Akron Rebels faced a tough Harrisburg, S.D., team at home June 17, losing 8-3.

Aaron Allard led the Rebels with a home run and a walk. Scott Jacobs, Chad Brown, and Tanner Bundy each had a double; and rounding out the Rebel hitting were Brett Stolpe and Tyler Candor who each had singles.

Derek Appley started pitching duties and went 2 2/3 innings, giving up five runs. Brett Stolpe relieved him and went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs. Spenser Wardrip pitched the ninth inning, giving up no runs.

The Rebels were at home June 19 against Crofton and are at home again June 24 when they face Canton at 2 p.m.