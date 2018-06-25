Sheila Ford, 70

Sheila Ford of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at her home in Akron.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 28 at Riverside Cemetery in Akron, Iowa with Pastor Susan Juilfs officiating. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Sheila Rose Lussier was born on January 4, 1948 to Alcide and Marguaritte (Shuler) Lussier in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Sheila was raised in Sergeant Bluff and attended Sergeant Bluff High School. On April 5, 1970, Sheila was united in marriage to Elmer Ford in Elk Point, South Dakota. They made their home in Sioux City area and had four children: Frank, Greg, Adam, and Christine. They then moved Richfield, Washington for two years before moving back to Iowa and living in Akron. Elmer passed away on March 9, 1993.

Sheila enjoyed collecting toy Hummer cars and other knick knack items. She enjoyed watching TV shows – especially game shows and paranormals series. She played Suduko and loved listening to 50’s/60’s music, specifically anything by Elvis. Sheila had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing those she loved. Her family was so important to her; she always was reaching out to check on them and keep track of distant family. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Sheila’s family extended farther than blood, even friends were considered family.

Sheila is survived by her children: Frank Ford of Dubuque, Iowa, and his children: Ashley, Andrew, Alex Ford, Adam (Sunday) Ford of Hawarden, Iowa, and their children: Brooke, Colton, and Shelby Ford, Christine Ford of Le Mars, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Julie Ford and her children: Michael, Justin, and Tyler Ford; siblings: Shirley (David) Menard of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and Janice (Whitey) Nelson of Salix, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Greg Ford; brother, William (JoAnn) Lussier; niece, Terri Lussier; and best friend, Janice Koerner.