Akron Pizza Ranch Craveable food – Legendary Service

A variety of pizzas, including stuffed-crust pizzas; broasted chicken; and a salad bar with fresh fruits and vegetables top the list of scrumptious foods available at the Akron Pizza Ranch, located at 223 Reed St.

“Salad bar options change on a weekly basis,” said Akron Pizza Ranch Manager Dawn Parks. “We have a lot of people who are trying to be healthier.”

“Pizza Ranch, as a corporate company, is going toward more fresh vegetables and fresh fruits,” she said, “and not so much of processed foods.”

“Of course, we have our staple salads — macaroni salad, potato salad and coleslaw and our puddings,” said Parks, who tries to keep varying the items. “When you work as much as we all do, everybody doesn’t like the same sides every day.”

“Our employees — with our day crew and night shift — we have always felt they are extended family,” she said, commending her crew. “The benefits that they give back to you — their hard work, dedication and caring about the store and our guests speaks volumes for our community and how our values come into play.”

“We want to thank the community for their overwhelming support,” said Parks. “I’ve been in business four months as of June 19, and the overwhelming support and business the community has given us has been outstanding.”

“It’s exceeded all our expectations and then some,” she said. “We knew we were going to be busy the first couple months but we really haven’t slowed down and that’s nice that our business is welcoming to people coming back and that we are still giving our legendary guest service.”

“We look forward to continuing to serve and be part of the Akron-Westfield community,” said Parks, noting they do catering, too. “If you have any special events or fundraising needs, call Parks directly at 712-422-0242.

To place pizza and meal orders, call 712-568-3506.