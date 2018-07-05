Couple celebrates 60 years together

Dick and Sheryl (Eilts) Miller of Ireton, Iowa, will be observing their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, July 14 with an Open House from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Ireton Community Center. The event will be hosted by their children and families. The couple requests no gifts.

Richard (Dick) Miller and Sheryl Eilts were wed at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, on July 14, 1958. The couple has four children: Mark (Sue) Miller of Sioux Center, Iowa; Mike (Bridget) Miller of Norwalk, Iowa; Matt (Lisa) Miller of Brookings, S.D.; and Mindy (Luke) Hartman of Akron. Please come and share the afternoon with them.